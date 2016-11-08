Sudan arrests more opposition activists over fuel prices

Khartoum. Sudanese security agents have arrested several opposition politicians over the past two days to prevent protests against Khartoum’s decision to hike fuel prices, their parties said on Sunday.

Sudan’s all-powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested on Friday the deputy chief of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party, Khaled Omar, from his home in Khartoum.

Omar was arrested after he delivered a speech criticising the hike in prices of petrol and diesel by about 30 percent.

Since then threee other members of Omar’s party were also arrested, a senior member of their party, Bakri Youssef told AFP.

Three activists from the Baath Party were also arrested over the past two days, party spokesman Mohamed Diaddin said.

The opposition Communist Party also announced on its Facebook page the arrest of a senior member, Mohideen Al-Jallad.

And on Sunday, small groups of protesters burnt tyres and tried to stage demonstrations in two districts of Khartoum but they were swiftly dispersed by riot policemen, an AFP correspondent reported.

A demonstration was also held in Medani, south of Khartoum where protesters chanted anti-government slogans, witnesses said.