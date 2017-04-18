Sudan says it is hosting over 600,000 S.Sudanese refugees

Khartoum. Sudan on Sunday announced that it is hosting over 600,000 South Sudanese refugees, according to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). “Sudan is hosting more than 600,000 South Sudanese refugees. Sudan has provided more than 12,000 tons of humanitarian assistance to the citizens of South Sudan,” said HAC Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam in a statement Sunday. The Sudanese official further urged the international community to support the efforts being made by Sudan to provide more aid to the South Sudanese citizens before the arrival of the rainy season.Last March 26, the Sudanese govt agreed to open a new humanitarian corridor for delivering humanitarian aid. (Xinhua)