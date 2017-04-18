Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Sudan says it is hosting over 600,000 S.Sudanese refugees

 

Advertisement

Khartoum. Sudan on Sunday announced that it is hosting over 600,000 South Sudanese refugees, according to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). “Sudan is hosting more than 600,000 South Sudanese refugees. Sudan has provided more than 12,000 tons of humanitarian assistance to the citizens of South Sudan,” said HAC Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam in a statement Sunday. The Sudanese official further urged the international community to support the efforts being made by Sudan to provide more aid to the South Sudanese citizens before the arrival of the rainy season.Last March 26, the Sudanese govt agreed to open a new humanitarian corridor for delivering humanitarian aid. (Xinhua)

advertisement

In The Headlines

World experts meet to chart strategies to eliminate NTDs- VIDEO

This week, leaders from governments, pharmaceutical companies and charitable organisations are

Failure to implement recommendations displeases CAG

 Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed dissatisfaction over the government

  • News
    Taso acts tough on defaulters at exhibition grounds  
  • News
    Mwamvita Makamba has been selected by Amazons Watch Magazine as one of the Africa’s Top 25  
  • News
    Amazons Watch Magazine picks Tanzanian Carol Ndosi among Africa’s Top 25 Distinguished Women in  
  • News
    Cashew farmers demonstrate to DC office to demand payment  