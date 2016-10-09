Sue all fired civil servants, JPM told

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has called on President John Magufuli to take to court all suspended or sacked public servants to prove that he is serious in his war against corruption and ineptitude.

Mr Kabwe said suspending 134 public servants without prosecuting then would be merely political.

He was addressing ACT-Wazalendo’s meeting here. The event was also attended by Kenyan politician Ababu Namwamba, who is Mr Kabwe’s close friend. Mr Namwamba is the leader of Labour Party of Kenya.

According to Mr Kabwe, Dr Magufuli’s long silence after suspending or firing the public servants will be treated as political unless he takes them to court to prove their guilt.

“President Magufuli’s actions would also construed as against the rule of law. He would have infringed upon the rights of those who have been penalised or condemned without being given an opportunity to be heard.”

He maintained that it is only the court which can prove that the suspended officials were responsible for what they have been accused of doing.

He cautioned Dr Magufuli and his government against judging people by hearsay or just allegations.

“We will be creating a society of cruel people if we continue with the tendency of denying people’s rights, equality and dignity. As a responsible nation we must ensure that we strengthen the rule of law.”

In his 45-minute speech, Mr Kabwe said although his party supports President Magufuli’s efforts in fighting corruption, principles of good governance should be adhered to.

He also said President Magufuli should extend the anti-graft war from the small fry to the big fish.

He said it was unfortunate that Dr Magufuli had not been dealing with those involved in grand corruption. “The IPTL scandal is one of major issues but the President is mum about it. IPTL power plants currently cost the government Sh8 billion everyday whether they generate electricity or not.” Mr Kabwe also deplored restrictions in operations of political parties, insisting that was unconstitutional. He said political activity ban was stifling democracy — a vital component for development. “Recent research findings by Twaweza revealed that the majority of the citizens [more than 80 per cent] prefer the multiparty system. Therefore any leader or party that tries to play with the multiparty system is trying to play with the demand of the majority of Tanzanians.”

Mr Namwamba urged President Magufuli to find a solution to the Zanzibar political crisis.