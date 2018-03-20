Sugarcane demo farm launched

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. A demonstration farm for sugarcane growers has been launched here as the government seeks to boost production of the sweetener and empower local communities economically.

The farm will help train various agricultural out-grower groups in Kilosa District on how to grow the crop to feed a sugar plant in the area.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and PPF Pensions Fund are jointly building a sugar factory with a capacity to process 200,000 tonnes per year at Mkulazi in Morogoro Region in effort to support the fifth phase government’s industrialisation drive.

In a move to ensure that the surrounding community benefits from the presence of the plant in the area, the two institutions were deliberately uniting various groups including youth, farmers and livestock keepers so that they can also benefit from the project. Launching the demonstration farm here yesterday, the minister for State in the Prime Minister’s Office, (Police, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenister Mhagama said through the Mkulazi Holding Company, the two pension funds will help the groups to access loans for agriculture through Azania Bank, which is owned by the two pension funds by over 90 per cent.