Sugu: This is why I reject magistrate

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi – who is popularly known as Sugu - (Chadema) has outlined three reasons for rejecting the Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite, from presiding over their case.

Mr Mbilinyi, alongside the opposition party’s secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, are charged with delivering a ‘hate speech’ against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli – an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

So far, the prosecution side has completed its evidence against the two and Mr Mbilinyi and Mr Masonga are expected to start defending themselves today.

But earlier in the morning, the two said they do not trust that Mr Mteite will deliver a fair judgment, with Mr Mbilinyi advancing three reasons for rejecting Mr Mteite.

“Allow me to inform your honorable court that I have thoroughly analysed the progress of this case and come to a conclusion that I have in faith in you,” said Mr Mbilinyi.

He said he has never seen a ‘biased’ magistrate like Mr Mteite, citing the way he was denied bail for a bailable offence.

“Secondly, I witnessed an exhibit – a recorded tape – presented by a state attorney which my lawyer (Mwabukusi) rejected and you blamed him (my lawyer) saying he was absent when it was being presented while the fact of the matter is that I was present but I did not see it. From this act, I see that you (Mr Magistrate) have vested interests against me,” he said.

According to Mr Mbilinyi, the Magistrate has himself said that he was personally facing ‘persecution’ (from powers that be).

“Being a Christian, I am not ready to see you being persecuted for the simple reason of presiding over my case. Let someone else take over and handle the case freely and fairly,” he said.

After Mr Mbilinyi’s statement, Mr Mteite gave a chance to Mr Masonga who aired similar sentiments.