Sugu wades into Basata row over artist fees

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rap legend-cum-opposition legislator Joseph ‘Sugu’ Mbilinyi has harsh words for National Arts Council (Basata) over their decision to introduce new fees for those who seek to engage local artists, calling the move ‘arbitrary’ and ‘unscrupulous’.

A recent Basata edict compels upfront payments of Sh5 million per artist to the body by marketing firms or individuals who want to engage Tanzanian performers.

The orders, which are featured in gazetted regulations of February 9 under the National arts Council Act Chapter 204, have come under fire from various corners of the Tanzanian entertainment scene.

Tanzania’s performers have been vocal, challenging provisions that institute various Basata fees for musicians, marketing companies, advertising agencies and mobile network operators who want to use local artists for branding and marketing work.

Foreign artistes, excluding those from East Africa, are also required to pay Sh1.5 million to the Council to perform in Tanzania under these new rules.

Basata executive secretary Godfrey Mngereza argued the new fee structure is meant to empower local artistes. Basata says they will use the money on projects that improve local arts.

Sugu, however, doesn’t see it that way. The Chadema lawmaker, who is also Shadow minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, has decried the lack of involvement by artists as a major issue of concern.

“You just wake up and make decisions without soliciting the views of various stakeholders of the respective industry,” he said.

These issues should be discussed, as it is unimaginable to require someone to pay Sh5 million while the Council is ignorant of how much one is paid when performing a show, according to Sugu.

“Basata has overstepped their designated responsibilities – I doubt whether those (who) are working on this issue are artists or even working in this industry.”

Sugu’s critique follows those made earlier by other artists.

Bongo flavor artiste Nickson ‘Nikki wa Pili’ Simon said the move would have a negative impact on most performers who are already under contract with various companies.

“It will be too expensive for a company to hire a local artist. My worry is that they will choose foreign artistes over local talent because they won’t have to pay these huge fees,” he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by the president of Tanzania Music Federation, Mr Addo November, who claimed that the government did not consult arts stakeholders before formulating the regulations.

Even if government intentions were good, he said, stakeholders were entitled to consultations so they could share their inputs.

Nonetheless, there were those in the industry who took a dim view of the new Basata rules. Legendary producer Paul ‘P-Funk’ Matthysse think the regulations might improve artist earnings.

“I think local musicians will now start to reap the fruits of their work. Previously, firms were signing contracts with local musicians without consulting Basata, sometimes taking advantage of them.”