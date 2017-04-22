By By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Supply of fake seeds ails Magu:

Farmers

Magu. Farmers in Magu District is awash with fake seeds, farmers have said.

They told The Citizen on Wednesday in separate interviews that it was hard time for them to determine the right suppliers of maize and millet seeds.

They are worried that improper channels of accessing quality seeds and other inputs are hindering agriculture.

They also complained about the high cost of farm inputs and requested authorities to prepare certain arrangements such as contract farming for convenience.

“The government should stop suppliers of counterfeit farm inputs. We fail to get good seeds. Sometimes when he buys them, they don’t germinate because they are fake,” said Mr Juma Ali.

Mr Jacob Joseph criticised the government for failing to advise farmers on the right seeds to plant in various soil types.

“Moreover, we were told to plant drought-resistant crops like millet but accessing seeds is a challenge because there is no reliable supplier.”

Magu district agriculture officer Kessam Maswaga said it was important to conduct training on modern farming to cope with climate change.

“We are short of extension officers. That’s why we can’t conduct such training now. The short-term measure is for farmers to buy inputs from registered suppliers or visit agriculture officers.” said Dr Maswaga.

According to the International Fertiliser Development Centre, counterfeit agriculture inputs account for 30 per cent of agro-sales in sub-Saharan Africa, where law enforcement agencies, ministries of agriculture and the private sector have not made any headway in combating the vice.