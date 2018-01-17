Suspect arrested after brutal killing of two women, baby

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police have arrested a man suspected of brutally killing his wife, four-month-old son and sister-in-law in Dar es Salaam earlier this month.

The suspect, who is an accountant at Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital, is alleged to have committed the murders in the city’s Goba area on January 4 after suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair.

He fled, but was arrested in Iringa, Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said yesterday, adding that arrangements were being made to transfer him to Dar es Salaam where he would be questioned and prosecuted. “We arrested him in Iringa, and he admitted having committed the crime. The Police Force in Iringa is making arrangements for his transfer to Dar es Salaam,” he said.

However, Mr Mambosasa could not say exactly where in Iringa the suspect was arrested.

Police said earlier this month that preliminary investigations had established that the suspect had accused his wife of infidelity, which resulted in the birth of the baby boy. The man killed his wife, the infant and his sister-in-law with a hoe before locking their bodies in the house and fleeing.

In another development, police in Dar es Salaam arrested two people after they were found in illegal possession of an AK47 assault rifle.

Mr Mambosasa said the suspects told police that the gun was collected from a dump site, where it had been buried.

He added that police suspected that the gun might have retrieved from where it was hidden by people who were recently released from prison following a presidential pardon.

“Although the suspects have claimed that what they were found with was scrap metal, our investigations have established that it was a firearm which was buried by people who were later jailed. They unearthed it after they were released from prison, obviously with the intention of using it again in violent crime,” he said.

Mr Mambosasa added that people who were released recently should not go back to their “criminal ways” otherwise they would find themselves behind bars again in no time.