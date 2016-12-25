Suspected armed bandits kill 2 at mine

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Armed bandits invaded artisanal gold mine at Nholi Village in Bahi District in Dodoma Region killing two people and seriously injuring four others.

The bandits stormed the village at midnight and went to roughly-built huts in the newly discovered gold mine and started to indiscriminately spray bullets to a group of miners and traders as they robbed cash and gold.

The incident is viewed as a major test for Dodoma police boss Lazaro Mambosasa who had warned criminals a few hours before the incident that armed robbers should count themselves unsafe with him as the boss of police in the region.

He was briefing reporters at his office on the state of crime in the region for 2016 and measures to ensure security in the capital city during end of the year festivities.

The killings of the traders bring to five number of people killed during robbery incidents in a week in Dodoma.

On Friday Dbalo villagers surrounded and killed three suspected armed bandits who invaded a fuel station and robbed Sh2 million.

The chief medical officer, Dr James Kiolongwe, confirmed Thursday night that he received two bodies with bullet wounds and four people who were injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bodies, he said, had bullet wound in several parts of their bodies.

He mentioned the dead as Bukimale Membo and one identified as Hamis while Sande Undi, 49, Lawrence Mhagama, 35, Mayila Mchele, 44 and Sofia Sayuni, 37 were injured.

A nurse attending the injured said Mchele, who was shot in the stomach, was critically ill.

Another injured Sande Undi said he was sitting at a shop with seven other colleagues when a group of some four people in masks ordered them to lay on the floor.

“As we looked for a way to save ourselves, a shot was fired in the air. People started running in panic as I run to hide under a bed inside the shop,” he said.

“The bandits shortly followed us and started spraying bullets under the bed, pulled us out and stripped us naked and took away our clothes.