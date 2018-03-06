Suspects in Wayne Lotter’s murder case to remain in jail

By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eight people, suspected of killing a renowned conservationist Wayne Lotter, will remain in remand prison as police have not completed the investigations into the case, the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court heard on Tuesday, March 06.

Wayne Lotter was shot dead in Dar es Salaam in August.

The eight: Burundian Nduimana Jonas (40), business people Godfrey Salamba (42), Innocent Kimaro (23), Rahma Almas (37) and Chambie Ally (32), an officer with NBC Bank, Robert Mwaipyana (31), a manager with Barclays Bank, Khalid Mwinyi (33) and Mohammed Maganga (61) are charged with murder and conspiracy to murder the Palms Foundation founder.

The state attorney, Mr Adolf Mkinikwa told a senior resident magistrate at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Mr Wilbard Mashauri on Tuesday, March 6, that investigations into the case had not been completed and that the case only came up for mention.

Mr Mashauri then adjourned the case to March 21, 2018.

Lotter, a 51-year-old South African conservationist, was a founder of the Pams Foundation which worked to stop the poaching of elephants and trafficking of ivory in Tanzania.