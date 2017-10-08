Sustain influx of tourists, Kigwangalla urged

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders in natural resources and tourism are of the view that the newly appointed minister has a huge task to ensure there is an increased influx of tourists into the country.

This will be the case once election challenges facing neighbouring countries come to an end.

Speaking to The Citizen in separate interviews, they said, while it was disappointing to know that the majority of tourists entering the country were a result of the forthcoming rerun election in neighbouring Kenya, the challenge facing the sector of tourism was to maintain the inflow of tourists and possibly push it up.

They were speaking to The Citizen following President John Magufuli’s cabinet reshuffle that saw Prof Jumanne Maghembe being replaced by Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla as minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.

The reshuffle brings the number of cabinet ministers from 19 to 21 and deputy ministers from 16 to 21.

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) executive secretary Sirili Akko said the association was ready to work with the new minister to ensure the sector grew.

“However, we have great expectations that the minister will come up with new initiatives that will see the sector grow as well as maintain the influx of tourists into the country as a result of the challenges facing neighbouring Kenya,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source, who asked not to be named, said Prof Maghembe would be remembered for bringing about changes in forest management.

However, he said the private sector’s expectation was not quenched during his reign as they were still facing a lot of problems brought about by him.