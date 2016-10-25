Swiss boost for JPM’s graft war

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between Tanzania and Switzerland last Friday is an important milestone in the war against grand corruption and other serious financial crimes, says Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Augustine Mahiga.

The agreement will not only enable Tanzania to recover the looted billions stashed in Swiss banks, but also pave the way for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) officials to acquire the skills they need to deal with sophisticated money transfer by corrupt officials and other types of criminals, according to Dr Mahiga.

Reports show that some Tanzanians hold bank accounts worth billions of shillings in Swiss banks.

Although there is nothing unlawful about holding offshore bank accounts, experts say it is a practice used by corrupt public servants to hide money stolen from the government. Some businesspersons also use Swiss banks to hide the money they accrued through tax evasion.

“The agreement also allows the two countries to exchange financial criminals. This will boost the government’s anti-corruption war,” Dr Mahiga said yesterday.

“Previously, the secrecy of Swiss banks was a hindrance but the MoU is going to change all that,” Dr Mahiga, who signed the papers on behalf of the government added.

He said the MoU would also enable PCCB officials to access technical training from their Swiss counterparts, thus strengthen their capacity to investigate sophisticated financial crimes, money laundering and illicit money transfer.

“The BoT and the ministry of Finance are also expected to benefit from this agreement,” he said.

The Swiss ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Florence Mattli, says her country is nationally and internationally committed to discourage illicit financial flows by way of money laundering and terrorist financing.

“Switzerland is willing to support Tanzania in its anti-corruption war, which is an important aspect in realising economic development. The signing of the MoU will further strengthen cooperation and mutual confidence of the two countries” she said.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen to mark 50 years of bilateral relations between the two countries last week, Ms Mattli reiterated Switzerland’s readiness in assisting Tanzania in hunting for the bigwigs behind Swiss billions, saying the government had never filed formal request for such assistance.

“I would like to emphasise that Switzerland has no interest in illegal money. Our policy and priority is to preserve integrity and confidence of the country’s financial center” she said.

“We actually don’t need illegal money in Geneva or Zurich. We capitalise on the country’s stability, competence of services we provide to floursh. We are, therefore, ready to cooperate with the government upon official submission of the request,” she said.

A report released by banks in Switzerland in 2012, revealed that Tanzanians had $3.6 million (Sh7.5 billion) in Swiss accounts which were reported to have increased to $5.6 million (Sh11.7 billion) reaching 2013.

The revelations prompted a bitter debate in Parliament, forcing the government, through the then Attorney General Judge (rtd) Fredrick Werema, to form a special committee to probe the issue, but its report has n’t been made public yet..

A report released last year showed the problem was on the rise, and that 99 Tanzanians had wired $114 million (Sh239 billion) to HSBC Bank in Switzerland between 2006 and 2007.