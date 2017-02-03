Swiss dish out Sh260m to support Sauti za Busara

By Sauli Giliard

Dar es Salaam. The Embassy of Switzerland has contributed over Sh260 million to support the Sauti za Busara music festival for the next three years aiming at promoting arts and cultural sector in the country.

The Swiss ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Florence Tinguely Mattli handed over a cheque to chairman of Sauti za Busara Promotions Board of Trustees Simai Mohammed in Dar es Salaam early today.

“Switzerland has been promoting and supporting various initiatives and events within the arts and cultural sector in Tanzania for over a decade now,” said ambassador Tinguely Mattli adding: “The Sauti za Busara festival is a good example of a cultural event that brings people together artists to enjoy while contributing to economic development.”

However, Mr Mohamed expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Busara Promotions Board of Trustees for the embassy’s support.

“The sustainability of most cultural organisations in Africa has mostly depended on support from donors. The support from the Swiss Embassy is a huge boost for this great festival,’’ he said.

The 13th edition of the Sauti za Busara music festival will be held between 9 and 12 February 2017 at the Old Fort in Stone Town, Zanzibar.