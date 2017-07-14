TANAPA awards Jane Goodall for her role in conserving Chimps

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism through Tanzania National Parks Tanzania (Tanapa) on Friday awarded renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall for her exemplary contribution to the conservation of Chimpanzees in the country.

July 14 marks 56 years since she ventured into the study of social and familiar interaction with the Chimpanzee in Gombe National Park in Kigoma region a journey that opened a window of discoveries about the creatures that are closely related to human beings.