TBA fails to meet deadline to demolish Tanesco building

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia41@gmail.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) has failed to meet the government deadline to demolish the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) headquarters building located at Ubungo.

On Monday this week, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Joseph Nyamuhanga, directed TBA to complete the demolition of the building by February 1, something TBA has failed to comply.

The directive was positively received by the country’s power utility company through its executive director responsible for investments, Mr Khalid James, who assured the government that the work would have been completed by today.

However, The Citizen has visited the area Thursday on February 1 and found TBA workers continuing with the demolition and that the work was far behind from its completion.

Mr Felix Kiseyo, who serves as the site manager, told The Citizen that the demolition delayed because of the location of the building.

“We are demolishing a building located along the highway where another activities need to continue. That is the major reason why we couldn’t meet the government deadline. Hopefully, next week the demolition will be completed,” he said.