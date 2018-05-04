Friday, May 4, 2018

TBL emerges victorious in President’s Manufacturer awards

 

In Summary

  • The awards are held annually and organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to reward outstanding manufacturers for the preceding year.
Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has emerged the overall winner of the 2017/18 President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

The awards are held annually and organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to reward outstanding manufacturers for the preceding year.

The awards are handed to companies categorised as small, medium and large manufacturers that exhibit a high degree of economic impact.

The televised prestigious awards ceremony was held at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam city on Friday, May 4.

The CRDB bank was the main sponsor of this year’s event, which was presided by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage.

advertisement

In The Headlines

UDART suspends rapid transport services to city centre

Dar es Salaam. The Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDA-RT) has suspended its services to and

Hundreds dead as floods wreak havoc in East Africa

Weeks of torrential rain after a long drought have turned from blessing to curse in East Africa,

  • News
    BBC and VOA get six months suspension in Burundi  
  • News
    Zitto: 348 people missing in Coast Region under suspicious circumstances  
  • News
    Ethics secretariat to go digital, says judge  
  • News
    US commits Sh1.17trillion to combat HIV/Aids in Tanzania  