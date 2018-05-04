TBL emerges victorious in President’s Manufacturer awards

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has emerged the overall winner of the 2017/18 President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

The awards are held annually and organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to reward outstanding manufacturers for the preceding year.

The awards are handed to companies categorised as small, medium and large manufacturers that exhibit a high degree of economic impact.

The televised prestigious awards ceremony was held at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam city on Friday, May 4.