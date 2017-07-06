TCRA bans annoying unsolicited caller tune adverts

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has ordered telecom operators to immediately stop unsolicited adverts which are against the 2015 Value Added Services (VAS) Regulations.

Speaking on Thursday in a meeting with the operators, TCRA Director General James Kilaba said service providers were meant to air their adverts only when a subscriber is checking the balance, recharging and or when checking the list of services.

"With effect from today, I order you to adhere to Consumer Protection Rules and Regulations of 2011, section 8 (1) which states that the adverts by telecom operators about their services should be in line with protection of the consumer of the service, " noted Mr Kilaba on Thursday.

"Telecom operators will have to seek permission from customers before any VAS is activated or, they are risking to be kicked out of the industry."

The decision, according to him, follows a number of complaints it received from subscribers who are frustrated by operators who air their adverts before the one you want to speak to, picks up the call.