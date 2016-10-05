TEA seeks additional support for children with special needs

Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) has set aside Sh2.5 billion to support school children with special needs while calling for more support.

Speaking to The Citizen here on Monday, the authority’s acting Education Support manager, Ms Anne Mlimuka, said they would use the money to address challenges children with disabilities grapple with at school.

“We will use the money to purchase learning materials and for improving the learning environment for them,” she said.

Ms Mlimuka said there was a need for more stakeholders to support these children, given the prohibitive costs.

Residents in the district said parents do not to enroll their children with disabilities in schools as there are hardly any facilities to cater for the children’s unique needs.