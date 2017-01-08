TFDA allays fears over ‘plastic rice’

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. When reports emerged that Ghana and Nigeria have impounded what has been termed as ‘plastic rice’ imported from China, many Tanzanians did not concern themselves believing that the two countries are very far away.

But earlier in the week reports surfaced that similar merchandise has been impounded in Kenya’s shops and this jolted some Tanzanians given the proximity.

But the watchdog, Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA), has allayed fears among Tanzanians noting that it was keenly and closely supervising all food imports, especially rice, in a bid to ensure that the plastic rice does not find its way into local retail outlets.

TFDA also assured The Citizen on Sunday that it will continue with its impromptu inspections in shops in case such merchandise is smuggled into the country through illegal routes.

The watchdog move to assure Tanzanians comes only days after a famous Kenyan blog, ‘BuzzKenya’ reported on Thursday that some people have reported to have eaten the plastic rice during the past holidays.

It started last month when authorities in the neighbouring country said they had impounded 100 bags of what was thought to be synthetic rice but tests showed that it was normal rice though it was badly contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

But a few days later, Tana Athi River Board director Mureithi Kangara warned Kenyans about the fake rice saying it was imported into Kenya and repackaged to make it seem as if it was locally produced.

But TFDA’s Communication and Public Relations officer Gaudencia Simwanza told The Citizen on Sunday that so far the watchdog has not received any reports of plastic rice in the country.

She noted that TFDA was keen to ensure no fake products, including the man-made rice, entered Tanzania’s markets.

She said usually, before importation of any foot stuff, one has to apply for permits from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Fisheries Development.

“For one to get a permit he should submit a sample of the product he wants to import and a permit is issued only after laboratory tests prove that the commodity is safe for human consumption,” she said.

“In a bid to ensure that the safety of consumers is promoted, we have been making a number of impromptu inspections to wholesalers’ stores and shops to oversee whether the fake rice is being sold. So far, we have found nothing, meaning that it is yet to be imported,” she added.

She noted that the authority has deployed food inspectors and screening machines to all 32 official entry points and substandard products are not allowed once detected.

“There are food supplements which have been rejected in entry points because of safety and quality shortcomings. They are condemned. Products which have not been registered in the country are also not allowed in,” she emphasised.

She said the Authority has also been undertaking anti-smuggling operations in collaboration with other government institutions such as Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Immigration Department and the Police.

She said, most of the time they are being tipped off by citizens living across borders when they notice people smuggling illegal goods into the country.

“We acknowledge the support by good Samaritans and other government institutions for the cooperation. The impromptu operations to shops and stores will continue,” she said adding that for border smuggling, operations will be conducted upon the receipt of information from citizens.

For their part, rice importers have asked the government to strengthen the war against substandard, counterfeit, expired and smuggled products as a way forward to promoting locally produced foodstuffs.

A Sales and Marketing manager of local based Yemtaz Trading Company dealing with importing and exportation of food products, Mr Mohammed Al-Banani, said it was high time the government ensured the local market was dominated by rice produced and processed in Tanzania.

“I have strong trust in the quality of rice produced by farmers in various parts of the country. It has got good taste and I think the government should go further and impose total ban of importation of rice as there is no extra demand currently,” he said.