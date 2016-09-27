TFDA seizes fake drugs worth Sh70.9m

Geita. Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) has seized counterfeit drugs worth Sh70.9 million in Buseresere Ward.

TFDA inspector for the Lake Zone Venance Burushi revealed this during a meeting with reporters at the Geita Regional Administrative Secretary’s office last week. He said the confiscated medicines included pain killers and anti-malarial tablets. He said they had been tipped off by law-abiding citizens.

Geita District Medical Officer Sungu Nespory said fake drugs have dominated the market in the area and neighbouring Katoro Ward in Chato District. Regional Administrative Secretary Selestine Gesimba blamed the relevant authorities for failing to identify people involved in supplying fake medicines.

“It is unacceptable that TFDA officials came all the way from Mwanza to seize the drugs. It seems the responsible personnel are sleeping,” he said.