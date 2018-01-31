Wednesday, January 31, 2018

THRDC calls on police to intensify search of MCL journalist

Mr Azory  Gwanda.

In Summary

Mr Gwanda went missing from his work station in Kibiti District, Coast Region since November 21 after leaving with unidentified people for what was reported as an emergency trip.

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has pleaded with the police to intensify search for the missing Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) freelancer, Mr Azory Gwanda.

Since then, efforts to find the whereabouts of the journalist has been in vain in spite of calls from his family, employer, human rights activists and other members of the Civil Society Organizations.

But, the THRDC national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa told The Citizen on Wednesday, January 31, at the sideline of a meeting to evaluate the coalition’s last year performance and preparing a five-year strategic plan that the police should intensify their efforts to find the journalist.

 “Since the end of last year, THRDC applied for permission to investigate the disappearance incident of Mr Gwanda from respective authorities, but they have not responded at all. What we believe is that should the police step up search of the journalist, they will certainly bring him back,” he said.

For his part, the Union of Tanzania Press Club (UTPC) president, Mr Deogratius Nsokolo challenged THRDC to provide journalists with legal protection instead of ending at advocating human rights related issues alone.

“THRDC should be prepared to provide legal advocacy to journalists accused or sued over issues related with their work,” he said.

This is the 72nd day Mr Gwanda is missing.

 

