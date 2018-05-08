TIC lauds govt on investment

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) executive director, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe said yesterday that government has managed to attract more investments because of its political will.

Briefing reporters about the status of investments in the country, Mr Mwambe said reports from the Harvard University’s Centre for International Development, which has placed Tanzania amongst the first five countries with growing economies at an average rate of seven per cent, is an evidence of the government’s good job.

According to him, that this is due to President John Magufuli’s campaign to get rid of corrupt practices in his government as well as having one stop centre for investment.

He noted that Tanzania is currently among the most robust, dynamic and stable economies that attract investors who are assured of high production and consumption levels. Mr Mwambe said to improve the investment environment,the TIC currently has zonal offices in Moshi, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma, Mtwara, Kigoma and Dar es Salaam.

He said all challenges that prevented people from investing in the country have been tackled.

“We are also happy because the government has heard our complaints and tackled them on time. Issuance of construction permits was a long process, but now they can be obtained in three days,” he said.

He said they are currently organising workshops, both locally and internationally, to meet investors.

According to him, their efforts are paying off with Germany, Korea and Holland investors considering visiting the country to assess investment opportunities.