TIE staff suspended over error-laden textbooks

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Twenty two staff of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) have been suspended for allegedly printing error-laden standard text books.

According to the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako they are already considering legal action against them because of causing the government a huge loss.

Prof Ndalichako disclosed this in the parliament when responding to a question from Special Seats legislator Felister Bura who sought to know how serious the government was as far improvement of education quality is concerned.