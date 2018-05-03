TIE staff suspended over error-laden textbooks

Dodoma. Twenty two staff of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) have been suspended for allegedly printing error-laden standard text books.
According to the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako they are already considering legal action against them because of causing the government a huge loss.
Prof Ndalichako disclosed this in the parliament when responding to a question from Special Seats legislator Felister Bura who sought to know how serious the government was as far improvement of education quality is concerned.
“We will consult state lawyers to establish possible charges,” she said when the assembly turned to expenditure committee to approve the ministry’s budget estimates for the 2018/19 financial year.