TLS, AG clash over a new law section

Dar es Salaam. Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) plans to hold an emergency meeting accusing the Office of the Attorney General of introducing new conditions for the society’s leadership positions.

Speaking to The Citizen, TLS vice president Godwin Ngwilimi said the AG has introduced Section 8(e), in the TLS election regulations, which were published in the Government Gazette number 116 on March 9.

The section seeks to bar people who hold political positions or are public servants from contesting TLS leadership positions.

TLS, whose president Tundu Lissu is in Belgium recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered last September in Dodoma, is set to hold its election on April 13 and 14.

According to Mr Ngwilimi, the section in question was not passed during the TLS leadership council. He accused the AG of inventing the section.

“During TLS leadership council, we didn’t endorse the Article but to our surprise we’ve seen it in the government gazette, which was published on Friday,” said Mr Ngwilimi.

He further said that the AG has no powers to invent any section in TLS election regulations.

When reached, the AG, Dr Adelardus Kilangi, refused to comment, simply saying “I can’t talk to newspapers,” before hanging up the phone.

For his part, Mr Lissu complained over the use of his signature in the regulations document.

Efforts to reach government spokesperson Hassan Abassi over the matter proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

“They know that they can’t defeat me in the ballots that’s why they are inventing regulations, which will bar me from contesting in the election,” said Mr Lissu, who is also Singida East Member of Parliament through the main opposition Chadema.

He added, “How could I sign election regulations, which were passed in a meeting, which I didn’t attend?” queried Mr Lissu.