TLS Presidential candidate hails Lissu

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz hchidawali@.tz,nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Presidential candidate Mr Godfrey Wasonga said the ailing TLS President Tundu Lissu’s term should be extended due to what he has done to the society.

Mr Wasonga, who vied and opened a petition against Mr Lissu’s candidacy in TLS election, which was held last year, said he has been impressed by the work Mr Lissu has done in a short term that he served as TLS President.

“By the time I opened a petition against his candidacy I wasn’t aware of his plans but if it wasn’t for the regulations I would back him to vie for the position,” said Mr Wesonga during a press conference held at his office on Monday, March 26.

Mr Lissu is currently recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained on September, 2017 in Dodoma.