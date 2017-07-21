TLS raps Police over arrest of its President

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz nrews@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanganyika Lawyers Society (TLS) Leadership Council has condemned Police move to arrest and detailing its President, Mr Tundu Lissu.

A statement signed by TLS Deputy President, Mr Godwin Ngwilimi, said Lissu, who was arrested at Julius Nyerere International Airport on his way to Kigali, has denied TLS representation at the east Africa Lawyers Society (EALS) Leadership Council.

EALS Leadership Council is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Ngwilimi said it was amazing Mr Lissu leader has been arrested and detained for what Police described as incitement and soliciting incitement but they (Police) fail to give particulars of the alleged offences.

According to the TLS Deputy President, if Mr Lissu is being held for giving his personal view, the dentation was unlawful as it contravenes a number of national laws including the Constitution of 1977.

He noted that article 18 of the Constitution gives a right and freedom to every Tanzanian to air his views irrespective of his status.