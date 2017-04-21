TLS set to start work on Sh2.9bn premises
By John Namkwahe
@johnteck3
jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com
Dar es Salaam. Work on a Sh2.9 billion Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) building in Dar es Salaam is set to begin on May 1, this year, according to the bar association.
Pioneer Builders Ltd and Flintstone Engineering, the contractors, will take 56 weeks to complete the building.
At the handover ceremony of contract documents, TLS chairman Tundu Lisu said it took 12 years to mobilise funds for the project.
"For me, this is a dream come true. TLS for over 62 years has been incurring huge costs in paying rent," he said.