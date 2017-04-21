By By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

TLS set to start work on Sh2.9bn premises

By John Namkwahe

@johnteck3

jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Work on a Sh2.9 billion Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) building in Dar es Salaam is set to begin on May 1, this year, according to the bar association.

Pioneer Builders Ltd and Flintstone Engineering, the contractors, will take 56 weeks to complete the building.

At the handover ceremony of contract documents, TLS chairman Tundu Lisu said it took 12 years to mobilise funds for the project.