TMA warns of more rains as downpour pounds Dar, Tanga

Dar es Salaam/Tanga. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) warned there would be heavy rains today, following the same situation yesterday that led to floods in Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions.

TMA forecast that coastsl regions including Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga, and the Isles of Zanzibar would receive heavy rains accompanied by storms, warning citizens of possible floods and disruption of transport and socio-economic activities.

“The mentioned regions will experience storms and heavy waves. Therefore, people should take precaution,” noted the statement.

Already rains that pounded the city of Dar es Salaam yesterday disrupted transport and occasioned the temporary closure of a section of Morogoro Road, following floods at Msimbazi River in Jangwani Area.

This Citizen also witnessed chaotic traffic jams on other parts of the road stretching from Magomeni to Kimara through Ubungo.

Similar observations were made along Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads, with traffic jam stretching from Tabata Bima to Mwenge traffic lights.

Petty traders, commonly referred to as Machinga, were among victims of the downpour, opting to close their businesses.

Temporary closure of the Morogoro Road prompted the Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDA-RT) to suspend services between Kimara and the City Centre.

A statement issued by Udart head of communications department, Mr Deus Buganywa says operations were suspended to buses plying between Kimara and Morocco to and fro Kivukoni and Gerezaani areas.

“The decision has been made due temporary closure of the road. We will resume operations after the level of water in the Msimbazi River has reduced,” reads the statement in part.

He said the operation will remain undisturbed in other routes including; Mbezi - Kimara, Kimara - Morroco, Kimara - Magomeni Mapipa, Kivukoni - Muhimbili, Gerezani – Kvukoni and Gerezani – Muhimbili.

In its observation saw commuter buses (daladala) opting for unofficial route through Young Africans Sports Club headquarters to Kigogo roundabouts before the route was abandoned due to increased level of water.

Karume Area was empty yesterday as petty traders opted to close their businesses following the downpour fearing scarcity of customers.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa said no fatality has been reported so far promising to communicate in case of any bizarre.

In another development The Citizen reporter reports that downpour has disrupted normal activities after impounding the region for the whole yesterday.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe said no effects to lives and properties have been recorded warning residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers.