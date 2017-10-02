TPA sets aside Sh75m for supporting social services in Lake Zone

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has set aside Sh75 million to support social services in the Lake Zone regions.

This was said on Monday October 2 by TPA Deputy Director General, Mr Lazaro Twange, during a handover of medical equipment worth Sh15 million to Musoma District and Mara Regional Hospital in Musoma.

In addition to health sector, Mr Twange said another sector which they are targeting to assist is education as well as disasters.

He said that the main aim of the support was to make sure that the targeted community get better health services so that they can be able to vigorously wage war against poverty.

He added that their main responsibility was clearing and forwarding cargos through different ports in the country, but their policy directs them to support the community to improve different social aspects depending on their income.

According to him, since they were part and parcel of community they realised that they have the responsibility of making sure there would be better community that get better services through improved social services.

Mr Twange said that the decision also intends to support the fifth government desire of minimising the costs and that the amount saved through cost saving will be directed to improve different social services in the community.

He said that TPA donated seven delivery beds and 300 mosquito nets.

“We are sure that this medical equipment will help to improve services offered to wananchi with main beneficiaries being women and children," he explained.

Speaking after receiving the donation Musoma District Commissioner, Dr Vicent Naano, thanked the TPA saying health sector in the district was one of areas facing a lot of challenges.