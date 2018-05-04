TPC earnings hit Sh2.3bn in profits

By Nasra Abdallah @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Posts Corporation says it earned a profit of Sh2.3 billion in a period of one-and-a half years during which the leadership and performance of the Corporation were transformed.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday May 03, the board chairman of the Corporation, Dr Haroun Kondo, said that when they were tasked to supervise the state-owned-firm during the 2015/2016 financial year, it had incurred a loss of Sh3.4 billion.

He said the 2016/2017 financial year saw the corporation get Sh1 billion in profits and that from July to December, last year, it raked in Sh1.3 billion.

Kondo explained that when the Corporation was handed over to them they discovered that the Corporation had properties that could help it run itself without a subsidy from the government.

“We are thankful that what we promised as a board has started showing good results, because we previously found it almost defunct and it was hard for its workers to get salaries. We thank God that now it has started getting back on track,” said.

“All this happened with the intention of killing the Corporation because it had no staff who could work with professionalism, not committed and who just worked as business as usual,” said the board chair.

In bringing changes, he said already some departments had been under new leaderships led by young persons, adding that the latter would bring about changes that moved with the current market.

For his part, the Acting Postal Master General, Mr Hassan Mwang’ombe, said the Tanzania society was supposed to get out of the misleading belief that the Corporation duty was only to send and receive letters.