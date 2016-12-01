TPDC distances itself from Dangote plant woes

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has denied allegations that it is to blame for high production cost at the Dangote Cement factory.

The TPDC Acting Managing Director Kapuulya Musomba said it was not true that the petroleum corporation offered to sell natural gas expensively because the purchase agreement between the two was only signed in October this year.

And the agreement indicates that TPDC would start selling the gas with effect from February 2017.

“It’s not true that TPDC is to blame for the slowdown or stoppage of production at Dangote Cement factory because there has never been any contractual relationship between the two in the past. The agreement has just been signed in October,” he noted

Mr Musomba said that TPDC doesn’t have any authority to decide on price and noted that it was the duty of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) and other gas stakeholders to do that.

“The fate of price as demanded by the Dangote Company will be determined by Ewura in January, next year,” he said According to him, Dangote had proposed to buy the gas at the price of $4 while the current price is $5.14 per 1,000 cubic metres.

“We have just sent a natural gas tariff application to Ewura indicating the price according to the distance of the natural gas pipeline. So there isn’t any dispute over prices as the media is trying to portray,” he said

He explained that it is the indicative prices that would be set by Ewura in January that would determine how much Dangote will pay.

By January next year, the gas infrastructures to Dangote factory will be already constructed and connected to energise the company.

For his part, Acting Commissioner for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals John Shija advised the company to use locally produced coal while waiting for the gas.

“The government is okay if Dangote will use coal from Tanzania as the source of energy, but from another country, no,” he stressed