TPSF keen on tax system consultation meetings

By Citizen Correspondent

Dodoma. Members of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) have described

recent consultations with the government on the current tax system as positive step towards improving business environment and stimulate investments growth in the country.

Speaking separately after the meeting convened here by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, the TPSF Director of Membership, Mr Louis Accaro said the envisaged tax reforms would mean a lot for the business community.

“In fact, all of us were impressed the way the government through Minister Mpango assured the private sector that the current tax system will be improved for boost business and attract more investments,” he said.

He said the private sector was impressed with the readiness of the government to work on their views to improve the tax system and that consultations between the two were very crucial in building the midsized economy and industrial base.

“The tax system has been a centre of friction between the private sector and government. Having frequent consultations or meetings will help us move forward,” he said.

According to Mr Accaro, the private sector was willing and ready to cooperate with the government and commended the meeting, saying it would help to address their challenges.

Earlier, Mr David Tarimo from Price Waterhouse Coopers advised the government on the entire tax system, saying there were plenty of nuance taxes, which contribute to high cost of production compared to imported ones.

“We have been advising the government on the matter. The high cost of producing locally made goods make it impossible to compete with foreign products,” Mr Tarimo explained, adding that the government should address the matter with urgency.

In his opening speech, Dr Mpango said the government would continue to involve the private sector when it comes to issues related to tax and that meetings of that nature were important for both sides.