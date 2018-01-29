TPSF pushes for enhanced collaboration in research

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has called upon higher learning institutions to carry out more research activities to support market demands.

Addressing workshop participants in a third ‘Competition on Scientific Projects Innovations’ at the Nelson Mandela university in Arusha, (NM -AIST), the TPSF executive secretary, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, said well-conducted scientific researches provide answers to various challenges which businesses in Africa face.

In that regard, Mr Simbeye explained, TPSF is calling for more researches to be carried out by universities and research institutions. In due course, the research findings and recommendations would enable the business community to translate into viable investment projects – a move that would create more employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

"We want the business community, universities and research institutions to have a mutual understanding that would enable implementation of research findings instead of locking them up in office cupboards,” he said.

In all that, he said, TPSF will cooperate with the Nelson Mandela University – a move that will benefit all the parties involved. And, to that end, he called upon the business community to explore ways and means of raising the requisite funds so as to reduce dependence on foreign research institutions.

The chairman of the Competition Committee, Dr Lillian Passape – who is also head of the Business School at the NM-AIST – said eight universities across the African continent took part in this year’s competition.

She named the countries whose universities participated in the competition as Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar and South Africa.

During the competition, Carnegie Mellon University of Rwanda was announced winners, followed in second place by the hosts, the NM-AIST. Third winner was the Science and Technology University of Abuja, Nigeria.

The NM-AIST vice chancellor, Prof Karol Njau, said the competition has been of great benefit, as the winners have been implementing the research findings on the ground.