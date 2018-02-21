TRA: Sh8bn found in church account

Dar es Salaam. An investigation by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has revealed that Bishop Zachary Kakobe’s Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Church holds deposits worth Sh8.1 billion in its account at the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

However, Bishop Kakobe himself does not own a personal account with any of Tanzania’s banks, TRA’s Commissioner General Charles Kicheere said yesterday.

The investigation further revealed that unpaid tax linked to Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Church to the tune of Sh58.1 million has been paid.

This comes hardly two months after the outspoken clergyman announced that he was wealthier than the government, prompting the taxman to launch investigations into the source of his wealth and the amount he pays in tax.

Mr Kicheere announced in December last year that the tax authority would investigate the clergyman with a view to finding out whether the wealth he (Bishop Kakobe) claims to have results from offerings only or from other sources.

But in a briefing yesterday, Mr Kicheere said the investigation had found out that Bishop Kakobe’s church and some members of the clergyman’s family had dodged to pay tax amounting to Sh58 million, resulting from its (the church’s) investment activities.

“The investigation shows that the church escaped to pay Sh20.8 million as tax from its investment in the capital market while a company owned by his (Mr Kakobe’s) children dodged to pay Sh37.2 million. The money has already been paid,” said Mr Kicheere.

Money in buckets

According to the TRA boss, the investigation further revealed that the church keeps a huge amount of cash in plastic buckets and that its (the Church’s) bank transactions do not involve use of security personnel, which, he said, exposed it safety challenges.

Furthermore, it was established that the church lacks openness in its revenue and expenditure dealings.

During the investigation, Bishop Kakobe wrote an apology letter to President John Magufuli following his statement that he was wealthier than the country was, he added.