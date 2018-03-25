Sunday, March 25, 2018

TRA bureaucracy in taxation angers Mwijage

Part of the new kilns built at the Neelkanth

Part of the new kilns built at the Neelkanth lime and Chemicals factory to meet demand by the DRC copper mines. Picture by Burhan Yakub 

In Summary

He said TRA’s bureaucracy to exclusively station taxation officers for the new tax to commodities transported outside the country (C40) posed a threat for a tender they had to the Republic of South Africa which is the country’s competitor in the business.

Advertisement
By Burhani Yakub @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage has directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to stop obstructing trucks transporting lime from Neelkanth lime and Chemicals located in Amboni in Tanga Region to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said TRA’s move to station tax officers in Dar es Salaam intead of deploying them to deal with commodities transported outside the country (C40) could benefit the Republic of South Africa which is Tanzania’s main competitor in the business.

Mr Mwijage issued the directives on Saturday, March 24, during his visit at the company where he was told that over 80 trucks carrying the products to the DRC were stranded over the C40 taxation delay.

"Transporters do not refuse to pay the tax, but the absence of officers in the region is a problem. Responsible officers should be made available at the factory to speed up the services instead of seeking such services in Dar es Salaam,” he directed.

The company’s director, Mr Rashid Amour (Liemba), informed the minister that delayed taxation for trucks carrying the product to DRC’s copper mines was a major problem.

He said the company was contracted to supply 20,000 tonnes of lime to DRC per month, noting that 350 trucks have been transporting the product monthly.

“We call for the speeding up of the taxation process if we don’t want our South African competitors to be contracted after we have failed to meet terms and conditions for supplying the product,” he said.

“This will deny the company Sh70 billion in annual revenues and put 2,000 jobs at risk.”

At the factory, Mr Mwijage inspected the new cargo offloading installations and the new 32 kilns that will create 200 new jobs upon its completion.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Road accident claims 26 lives in Mkuranga

At least 26 people have died and other 10 injured after a passenger Toyota Hiace and a truck

2  hours ago

Chadema mourns founder, veteran politician Kimesera

Chadema founder and veteran politician, Mr Victor Kimesera has died at the Muhimbili National

  • News
    President Magufuli, Lowassa mark the Palm Sunday prayers  
  • News
    Police nab two highway robbers in Coast region  
  • News
    Sh9 billion to connect power to Arusha villages  