By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Offices of Sahara Media Group, owner of Star TV, Radio Free Africa (RFA) and Kiss FM has been closed by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) following a debt amounting to Sh4.5 billion.

Formerly known as Sahara Communication & Publishing Company Ltd (SCPC), the company is wholly owned by indigenous Tanzanians and was established in Mwanza City as the main operational center