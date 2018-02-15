TRA explains burning of 6,400 chicks

By Zainab Maeda @TheCitizenTz zmaeda@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials in Kilimanjaro Region Wednesday defended the decision to burn to death 6,400 one-day-old chicks from Kenya.

The officials said their decision was guided by the laws and regulations governing the customs.

This came after members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), who on Wednesday toured Holili and Taveta customs points, challenged TRA to explain the decision.

Eala delegation also sought to know the reason for Tanzanian authorities to uphold an embargo on importation of sugar from Kenya.

Responding, TRA assistant manager in Kilimanjaro, Mr Godfrey Kitundu, clarified that the chicks were smuggled from Kenya, noting that the incident violated the customs’ laws.

“According to regulations governing the customs, we are allowed to destroy commodities which have been smuggled into the country,” he said.

Tanzanian authorities in November last year burnt to death chicks from Kenya, on suspicion they could spread bird flu prompting anger and disapproval among Kenyan authorities.

Moreover, responding to a question posed by Eala member from Kenya, Mr Adam Noor, who sought to know why the Tanzanian government upheld embargo on importation of sugar from Kenya, Mr Kitundu said the Tanzania’s sugar manufacturing factories were capable to produce enough sugar to meet the demand of sugar in the country.

However, he further revealed that despite the Tanzanian government issued the ban on importation of sugar, majority of the sugar dealers in Kilimanjaro were found guilty of smuggling sugar from Kenya.

Mr Kitundu revealed that his office in the past 30 days had seized at least 15 tonnes of sugar which were smuggled from Kenya.