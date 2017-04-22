By By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

TRA property tax collection draws Opposition MPs’ ire

Dodoma. Opposition lawmakers have decried the collection of property tax by the Central Government, saying it has crippled the Development by Devolution (D by D) initiative.

The Shadow minister for Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Mr Jafary Michael (Moshi Urban — Chadema), said on Thursday evening that local authorities had been financially crippled since they were stripped of the mandate to collect the tax, the work being done by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Mr Michael also claimed that TRA had so far failed to effectively collect property tax and demanded that the Central Government allow local authorities to do so or else he would block RALG minister George Simbachawene’s the salary estimates. Mr Abdallah Mtolea (Temeke-CUF) said his constituency earmaked to collect Sh8 billion property tax in 2016/17, but the funds vanished when that source was referred to TRA in June.

“We had acquired a loan of Sh19 billion from CRDB Bank for our development projects and we were to use Sh5 billion from property tax to service the debt annually. Now we can’t collect the tax and we have a huge debt. We don’t know how we are going to repay it.”

The Leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, questioned the timing of the change, raising his concern that it was aimed at suffocating municipalities which were under opposition control.

“This is quite unfair and disappointing, how can we change the law midway for political reasons, to cripple areas under the opposition. We have a lot of development challenges in our municipalities and property tax was a strong source of income, and you took it away,” said Mr Mbowe.

Mr Simbachawene said it was wrong to say the change was made to cripple Opposition parties since out of the 32 affected municipalities, only four are under their rule.

“The most important issue here is to make sure the required 30 per cent of the collection is returned to the the municipalities on time so that it can help in financing development projects.”