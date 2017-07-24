TRA seizes two Tanga-bound boats

By Paskal Mbunga @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Tanga. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in the region has impounded two boats for smuggling cargo from Zanzibar to the Mainland.

TRA Regional Manager for Customs and Excise Duty, Jumbe Magoti told reporters over the weekend that that the ship christened MV. Mkiki and whose registration No. 0713009355 was seized near Kigombe village on July 16, while unloading the cargo.

Magoti said the cargo included 200 bags of rice, 500 jerrycans of cooking oil, over 1000 small dry batteries and household accessories like refrigerators and television sets, all worth Sh13 million.

He said during the operation, the captain of the vessel ran away.

The Regional Customs and Excise Officer disclosed that in an earlier operation carried on July 6, 2017, another vessel travelling from Zanzibar to Tanga was also seized at Kigombe, a notorious unofficial port for trafficking goods.

He named the cargo seized was 170 bags of rice, an unspecified number of jerrycans of cooking oil from Indonesia, all worth Sh11millions.

Magoti stressed that the operations carried out by TRA had fully incorporated wananchi who offered important support that helped TRA foil the unscrupulous traders’ deals this month.