TRL lurks in the dark as JPM revives flag carrier

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. With the revival of the national carrier already on motion the government needs to focus on getting the central railways line back on tracks.

The 100-year old rail-line which cuts right through the middle of the country westward from Dar es Salaam port is an important link in facilitating international trade not only from the key productive regions of central, western regions and the lake zone but also from east and central African countries of DR Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.

The railways which has two northern branches one branching at Ruvu station to Tanga and Arusha (Tanga line) and another branching at Tabora station to Mwanza (Mwanza line) was the backbone of Tanzania’s passenger and goods transportation for decades what with weak road network to western Tanzania.

The central railways has two Sothern branches, one branching at Kaliua to Mpanda (Mpanda line) and another branching at Kilosa station to connect to the Tazara railways at Kidatu (Kidatu). The Kidatu line has been passive for most of the time.

For decades now the railways has been functioning below capacity leaving most of the burden to transport goods to the road network.

The government has set aside Sh1 trillion in the current fiscal year for construction of standard gauge railway line.

The government also signed a $7.6 billion (about Sh16 trillion) loan agreement with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China for the same project.

World Bank is also set to support upgrading of the existing meter gauge railway line.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Tanzania Ports Authority’s (TPA) new One Stop Centre on Tuesday President John Pombe Magufuli said the government received over thirty bidders interested in the construction.

But even as the standard gauge railway line is being constructed the government would have to sort our operational and technical issues of the line to be able to relieve the roads of the heavy burden they currently carry.

The central railway line assets and infrastructures are managed by Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco), while Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL) only operates the trains.

The two companies are however among the public entities in dire financial need, depending on government funding even for their staff salaries.

Any investment the central railway line would need massive reforms in the two companies. One of the proposed reforma is merging the two into one.

In his April audit report for public authorities and other bodies for 2014/15 fiscal year the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Musa Assad suggested that, “the government should review its decision to separate the two entities (RAHCO and TRL) by assessing the pros and cons of having these two entities operating separately.”

The CAG also noted that in 2014/15 Rahco had three economic development projects to execute, including the central railway project, but they had not prepared an action plan to address the challenges it faced, and as a result, it failed to achieve all of them.

“We are concerned with the performance of RAHCO as this impedes the operational efficiency to attain its strategic objectives… the management should develop a comprehensive, attainable and time bound action plan with targets which link with objectives,” reads the report in part.

For instance, the company had the objective of uprooting the old and damaged railways line and lay down new for efficient performance of locomotives. In 2013 the company targeted to lay down 29 Kilometres, while in 2014 the target was to lay down 100 Km. However, the same were not done at all.

The major goal of improving the railway line is to link it with the Dar es Salaam port and interior regions as well as neigbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern DRC.

It is a task that CAG noted that the two companies had miserably failed to tackle.

“Our review of records at Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) indicated that only less than one per cent of the cargo from TPA were transported using railway indicating failure by both Rahco and TRL to achieve their longer term wider objectives of making railway a reliable mode of transport,” reads the report.