TTB dismisses tour firms’ allegations as unfounded

By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has dismissed claims by tour operators that it lacks a comprehensive plan to market Tanzania’s tourism abroad.

TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi said at the weekend that allegations made by the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) before Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa that the board had sidelined the private sector in its operations were unfounded.

Tour operators recently met Mr Majaliwa in Arusha during which accused the TTB of not having a strategy to market Tanzania. Through its chairperson, Mr Willy Chambula, Tato went further to allege that the board was not issuing accurate statistics on tourists.

“It is not true. We have a five-year International Marketing Strategy which was prepared in collaboration with the private sector through the Tourism Confederation of Tanzania (TCT) and several other stakeholders. The private sector fully participated in this process,” said the TTB boss.

She said budgetary constraints have prevented a smooth implementation of the strategy that was prepared in 2010 and came into force two years later.

“What holds us back is the limited budget we receive. Those who helped us develop this strategy clearly stated that the success of this plan will depend on funding. This is the problem even those accusing us know very well,” she said.

TTB budge has kept on falling year in year out. The board’s budget for the year 2014/15 was Sh3.7 billion but it received only Sh1.2 billion. The budget for 2015/16 was Sh3 billion but received only Sh655 million. This year TTB is planning to spend Sh2.7 billion but has received on Sh309 billion so far.

She said strategies to market Tanzania tourism abroad as stipulated in the five year plan involved huge amount of money.

“The strategy, for instance, wants us to establish offices in our major markets and have representatives there but as we are talking we have been forced to close our office in the US because of limited budget,” she said.

TTB board chairman Justice (rtd) Thomas Mihayo said the board was receiving a meagre budget to implement its plans.

“The budget is so limited and we are not even sure of receiving that small amount. It is not that easy to market our tourism without money. Marketing tourism is all about money.

According to Justice Mihayo, the TTB will now focus on promoting domestic tourism through the private and public sectors.