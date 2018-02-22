TTCL vows to collect all debts by this June

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The state-owed Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation Limited (TTCL) successfully collected a total of Sh4 billion last year in the form of debts owed to it by its customers. This is part of its efforts to become a profitable entity.

According to TTCL – a mobile telecommunications operator which changed its standing from a company to a corporation – it was still owed some Sh10 billion in outstanding debts by its various clients as of January this year.

The mobile telecoms services provider that banks on data and mobile money for income and other revenues currently generates about 90 per cent of its profits from the provision of data services. This is largely on the back of its relatively lower fees it usually charges, as well as improved efficiency compared to many of the other mobile telephony operators in Tanzania.

TTCL projects to make a profit of between Sh7 billion and Sh8 billion through the provision of data services during the next financial year, namely: FY-2018/19. This would come after three consecutive years of incurring losses. Speaking to The Citizen in an exclusive interview in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the TTCL Communications Manager, Nicodemus Mushi, said that debts owed to the corporation fluctuate, decreasing and increasing as customers continue to use its services.