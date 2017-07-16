TZ Human Rights Defenders condemn activists’ arrest

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has on Sunday condemned the arrest and prosecution of human rights defenders in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region.

Addressing a press conference at THRDC offices, the coalitions’ national coordinator, Onesmo Olengurumwa said the activists, Mr Nicodemus Ngeleka and Ms Bibiana Mushi of the Action for Democracy and Local Governance (ADLG) were arrested on July 12, this year during a capacity building seminar for local government officials surrounding the mining areas.

"Incidents suppressing the freedom of speech and assembly are on the rise in the country. This threatens our peace, security, development and national prosperity," said Olengurumwa.

Reading the recommendations, THRDC lawyer, Mr Jones Sendodo said the government should drop charges against activists. He also reminded that the constitution respects activities of Civil Society Organizations.

"Also, Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (DCs) should stop abusing powers entrusted on them and the Regional Administration Act 1997 should be amended to remove sections providing massive powers to RCs and DCs," he said.