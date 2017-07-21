TZ and China to tighten bilateral relations

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. The governments of Tanzania and China have promised to continue strengthening cultural and economic relations so as to complement each other in aspects of social and economic development.

This has been said on Friday morning during the launch of Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage week at the Chinese Cultural Center.

During the event the Ambassador of China to Tanzania Dr Lu Youqing said, the current bilateral relations has enabled more interactions among the nationals of the two countries in sharing skills and experiences for exploiting available opportunities.

“Our people have been sharing knowledge in sectors of education and economy through trainings; exchange programs and so on. The results of this has been beneficial to both sides,” he added.

For her part the Deputy Director of Development and Culture department of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Lillie Beleko, said Tanzania has been benefiting from scholarship programs that take up to 200 Tanzanians annually to acquire higher education in China.

“This has enabled them to learn the Chinese cultures, technologies, and skills of which have been applied in different fields of development in the country as they return home,” she explained.