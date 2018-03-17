TZ lags behind in World Happiness Report 2018

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has continued to lag behind in the world happiness rankings this year, settling for the 153rd position out of the 156 countries which were surveyed and the findings published in the recently released World Happiness Report-2018.

Last year, Tanzania held the same position in a list of 155 surveyed countries – after scoring 3,349 points that year compared to the 3,303 points it scored this year.

According to the report that was released on March 14, 2018 by the Sustainable Development Solutions comprising a group of experts, assorted variables are used in measuring the countries in the happiness stakes. These include a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita; social support; health status; life expectancy; freedom to make choices in life; generosity and perceptions of corruption.

Using those factors, Kenya topped the East African Community (EAC) member states by holding the 124th position, followed by Uganda (135th) and Rwanda (151st). South Sudan and Burundi hold positions numbers 154 and 156 respectively.

But it was the report’s claims suggesting that Tanzanians were less happy than Syrians (150), DR Congolese (132) and Somalis (98) that drew a heated debate in the social media. While some commentators disagree with the findings of the report, others supported them, giving their reasons for their disagreement/support.

Experts also weighed in, when reached for comments by The Citizen yesterday, with some saying that the WHR findings complement those of some of the surveys done in the country.

A psychologist from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mr Aron Elpharies, said the index has complemented the findings by the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) which suggested that a majority of Tanzanians are generally depressed.

According to him, depressed people are usually unable to efficiently produce and improve the country’s economy by looking for better markets and making better choices.

“Social workers are unable to address these challenges, and are supposed to be dealt with by accomplished psychologists. The government should support the psychologists’ idea to start providing consultation services as their Kenyan counterparts are already doing,” he said in a telephone interview with The Citizen.