TZ poorly prepared for disasters: expert

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kagera earthquake has exposed Tanzania’s disaster unpreparedness.

Nineteen people died, 300 others were injured and 270 buildings collapsed after the 5.7-magnitude quake struck Bukoba in Kagera Region.

Concerns have been raised about the poor disaster management despite having the law in place.

Parliament passed the Disaster Management Act on March 26, 2015 and President Jakaya Kikwete assented to it on May 11, 2015.

The law stipulates that organisations be formed to coordinate and manage disasters.

Under the law, the Tanzania Disaster Management Agency (TDMA) should be formed to replace the Tanzania Disaster Management Unit (TDMU) under the Prime Minister’s Office.

TDMU has shown weaknesses in mobilising resources for survivors of the Bukoba disaster.

To implement the law the Tanzania Disaster Management Council (TDMC), the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF) and the National Disaster Management Platform (NDMP) should be established.

However, such institutions have not been formed to date.

Analysts say had such institutions been in place the management of the recent earthquake would have been simplified.

The government is struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to quake survivors.

In a fundraiser on Wednesday Sh1.4 billion was collected.

Yesterday, it raised Sh500 million during a charity walk in Dar es Salaam.

During the event it was established about Sh1 trillion was needed to support short and long-term recovery efforts in the wake of the earthquake.

Tabling the 2016/17 budget the National Assembly in Dodoma last June, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa DMA would be formed and regional and district disaster committees empowered during this financial year.

He also promised to improve information delivering systems on disaster related issues.

It is the DMA which will coordinate and monitor the prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and post-disaster recovery processes. Experts are concerned about delayed response to the Bukoba.

They said the agency would have mobilised resources instead of waiting for fundraising to build capacity of the DMU.

Also systems to provide official information to the public on the disaster would have streamlined.

Disaster management expert James Mbatia said the government should apologise for failing to meet its earlier promise to form the agency effectively from July 1, this year before giving another pledge.

“The Kagera earthquake should teach us a lesson and change the habit of responding to events. We should now set and implement proper plans to manage natural disasters through implementation of the law,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the government has failed to coordinate the provision of accurate information pertaining to disasters. We have seen everybody giving information on the impacts such that people are confused. The law would have resolved these weaknesses.”

Prof Gaudence Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University said although he was unaware that the disaster management law had been enacted, he firms support the idea of having it.

“It is a patriotic decision, but having taken that long to implement reveals another problem to the government. The law should urgently be implemented to enable such important organs to be formed to initiate resource mobilisation,” he said.

According to him, the Kagera earthquake would have occurred at a time when the NDMF had enough money to undertake necessary interventions.

He advised the government to correct the mistakes.

“Prime Minister Majaliwa should particularly ensure that the enforcement of the law is immediately done. The Kagera earthquake has taught him a big lesson about disaster unpreparedness.”

A University of Dar es Salaam lecturer, Dr Bashiru Ally, faulted the government for passing good laws but without implementing them for no apparent reason.

“Hopefully, the suggestions of the law on the formation of the TDMA were made because the DMU under the PMO was weak. Once again the DMU has shown the same weaknesses during the Kagera disaster.”

He said although financial woes might have delayed the implementation of the law, the lack of political might have been a major cause.

He said the Kagera earthquake should fuel debate on the way forward.

“The government and the general public should go beyond and think on technology deployment to enable the country to detect possible occurrances of natural disasters and their possible impacts.”

According to him, East African Community (EAC) member states should cooperate in mitigating threats of disasters such as earthquakes. The efforts should also involve international approaches in terms of policies and resource mobilisation to counter natural disasters in the region.

He said since the EAC countries are located in the Rift Valley which is prone to earthquakes, cooperation should be extended to the provision of education to the public on natural disasters.