TZ steps up drive to woo China investors

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Government efforts have now made it easier for Chinese investors to process and invest in the manufacturing sector in Tanzania.

This is thanks to the facilitation by the government that has enabled the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) to establish regional offices in China.

The initiative is aimed at enabling the three institutions to directly and easily attract potential investors from the Far Eastern countries interested in investing in Tanzania.

The offices would be used as information centres that will publicise Tanzania’s investment portfolio.

So far, Chinese investors have shown their resolve to establish over 200 industries in Tanzania in the coming three years.

“The Chinese manufacturing sector has reached its climax and it can no longer expand within the borders. Investors in China are now forced to go outside and this gives us an opportunity. We need to show them that there is a room for their investments in Tanzania,” TPSF’s executive director Godfrey Simbeye told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

According to Mr Simbeye, during the Sixth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in Johannesburg in December 2015, Tanzania was selected among four countries in Africa to be supported by China in realising industrialisation. The other countries are Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.

But he noted that that was not supposed to make Tanzania complacent as there were many countries around the world which have been struggling to attract investments from China.

“That is why we commend the government for this initiative. Being present in their land will simplify the task of wooing potential investors. We need to attract the big portion in the $60 billion set by Chinese government to invest in these four countries,” he said.

Mr Simbeye said that Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured them of the offices in China to help them mobilise more investors to reach the target.

“The offices are in Guangzhou City,” he said noting that they will use the offices without paying rent for the first three years as an offer from the Chinese government.

“Our task will be to purchase furniture and other office equipment,” he said.

He said because there were many Tanzanians living in China, they were planning to use them to run the offices.

“We are communicating with Tanzanians who live in China to help us in this as we are trying to cut down the running costs. If we send people from here we will need to incur accommodation and other costs,” he explained.

For his part, TPSF Investment and Enterprises Development head Edward Furaha appealed to the government to come up with investment friendly policies which would make investors flock to Tanzania.

He said the government should also make sure that it gives the investors what it promises.

“It will be a shame to the government and the institutions entrusted to mobilise the investors only to get them disappointed and frustrated upon reaching our country,” he said.

He added that the other countries that have been selected in the programme were aggressively making sure that they attracted the investors at any costs.

“The offices in China will not be of any use, if the environment for investments will remain the same,” he noted.

Coincidently, this development has come at a time when Tanzania has been selected among seven countries that would join the China One Belt, One Road strategy.

According to Mr Simbeye, after the selection, Vice President Hassan on Friday met top officials of TPSF, TCCIA and CTI to discuss the importance of joining the strategy and how Tanzania can make the best out of it.

He said at the meeting, Ms Hassan directed them to immediately set strategies on how to exploit the opportunity.