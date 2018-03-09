TZ to redouble efforts at empowering its women

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government of Tanzania will continue taking dynamic measures to empower women with a view to making them fit for decision-making and other leadership positions.

This was said by the minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, at an event to mark ‘International Women’s Day’ (IWD) held in the nation’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam with the theme ‘Women and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.’

Noting that the government was fully aware of the importance of women empowerment in all aspects, the good professor stressed that women do indeed have a crucial role to play in developmental activities.

“This is testified to by the decision of President John Magufuli to appoint women in various leadership positions – including key government ministries like the one I’m leading (Education, Science and Technology), the ministry of Minerals under Ms Angellah Kairuki and the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, led by Ms Ummy Mwalimu,” she said.

According to Ms Ndalichako, the Magufuli government is doing everything possible to ensure effective implementation of the 17 UN-backed SDGs, one of which is the promotion of gender equality and equity.

“Also, much emphasis is being laid upon ensuring that girls enjoy equal access to education as boys do – even as efforts are under way to improve the quality of education in Tanzania,” she stated.

Her remarks were in response to statements by speakers before her, among whom were the president of the Tanzania Academy of Sciences, Prof Esther Mwaikambo, the French Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Frederic Clavire, and Ms Aicha Bah Diallo, a former minister of Education (1989-96) and women's rights activist in Guinea-Conakry.

The three distinguished ladies urged governments to continue empowering women.

”Women are at the centre of development of any country, and all they need is to be trusted and supported in whatever they are doing as long as it is in the interests of their country,” said the French Ambassador.

In that regard, the envoy added, France will assist the government through the education ministry, doing so in science subjects at the secondary school and higher learning institutional levels.

“The support will enable Tanzania to ‘produce’ more experts in science subjects in the near future. We shall encourage more girls to join the field,” Ambassador Clavire emphasized.

For her part, Prof Mwaikambo said women – and, especially, girls –are the most vulnerable to all forms of violence. In the event, she called upon governments to continue taking calculated measures against gender-based violence (GBV).

“Women need to be motivated and encouraged to do better in the interests of the public and the country at large. This would enable them (women) to deliver fruits from whatever assignments they are given,” she counselled.