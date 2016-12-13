Take first bold step to success, youth advised

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of youth from various parts of Dar es Salaam yesterday thronged the Millennium Towers building to pick inspiration from entrepreneurs who have made giant steps in business.

The event was organised by the Fursa Initiative, the United Nations and the National Insurance Corporations.

Mr Yahya Nawanda, an entrepreneur in the agribusiness, encouraged the youth to take the “first bold step” in investing—and not sit back and believe the government would provide employment.

Former District Commissioner fod Iramba in Singida Region, the 32 year-old gave his testimony on how he was left out in the new appointments of DCs in the fifth-phase government, saying he was frustrated.

“As a District Commissioner, I learnt I should not depend solely on my formal employment. It’s not too late for young people. Start now,’’ he said, amid applause.

Ms Maria Gabriel, who owns a beauty salon at Masaki in the city, told The Citizen she alluded to the talk delivered by Clouds Media Managing Director Ruge Mutahaba, and Iringa Ditrsict Commissioner Richard Kasesela, who touched on how unemployment in the city is caused by rural-urban migration.

According to Mr Mutahaba, most youth miss out on opportunities as they don’t believe in investing in rural areas.

He is one of the masterminds of Fursa Initiative which has spurred the establishment of over 300 entrepreneurs’ groups countrywide.