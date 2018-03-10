Saturday, March 10, 2018

Tanesco: Technical faults caused power outage

 

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Technical faults in the national grid caused Saturday’s power cut, the Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) said.

Its statement on Saturday, March 10, noted that power supply was disrupted in all regions connected to the national grid.

“Technicians have been dispatched measures are being taken to ensure the situation returns to normalcy in all those regions,” reads part of the statement.

“Tanesco apologises for inconveniences caused by the power cut. Please, avoid touching fallen or disconnected power cables. If you find such cables inform the company immediately,” reads another part of the statement.

